NYC hit-and-run crash leaves man critically injured, suspect flees

A 37-year-old man on a scooter was left in critical condition after he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run collision in Manhattan Tuesday night.
The man was driving a motorized scooter on Saint Nicholas Avenue near West 126th Street in Harlem when the driver of a sedan slammed into him just before 10 p.m., police said.
He was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in critical, but stable condition, according to cops.
The driver of the sedan drove off and fled the scene.
Police did not immediately have details on the make and model of the sedan.