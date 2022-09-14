NYC hit-and-run crash leaves man critically injured, suspect flees

A 37-year-old man on a scooter was left in critical condition after he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run collision in Manhattan Tuesday night.

The man was driving a motorized scooter on Saint Nicholas Avenue near West 126th Street in Harlem when the driver of a sedan slammed into him just before 10 p.m., police said.

He was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in critical, but stable condition, according to cops.

Police are at the scene where a man was injured in a hit-and-run near West 126th Street in Harlem on Sept. 13, 2022. Peter Gerber

Police caution off the scene where a man was severely injured in a hit and run on Sept. 13, 2022. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

The driver of the sedan drove off and fled the scene.

Police did not immediately have details on the make and model of the sedan.