NYC high school student sexually assaulted freshman girl, secretly filmed attack

A Manhattan high school student allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old freshman in a school stairwell – secretly recording the attack and then circulating it on social media, new court papers allege.

The female ninth grader claims a male student – two years older and someone she “had been briefly dating” – lured her into a stairwell on Sept. 20, 2021, at Harlem Prep High School, where both were students, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit Monday charged.

The boy told her he wanted to talk, but “once there, he tried reaching inside [the girl’s] clothing,” the suit claims.

The ninth grader – who filed suit anonymously under the initials A.R. – then “pushed him off but he hit her in the face and proceeded to remove some of her clothing and sexually assault her,” the court papers charge.

A high school student allegedly sexually assaulted a freshman girl in the school stairwell, recorded it and sent the video to other students. Google Maps

A few days later, A.R. discovered the boy “took video of the assault and circulated it to other students on social media” without her consent, the filing says.

School staffers learned of the alleged attack and met with A.R. and the other teen — who “admitted” taking the video and sending it around, the suit claims.

Still, neither the principal nor any other school officials reported the incident to the police; A.R.’s mother did so on her own, the court papers say.

The school also allowed A.R.’s alleged attacker “to remain at the school” — forcing A.R. “to have to uproot and transfer to another high school in the middle of the year because she felt fearful, humiliated and unsafe,” the suit charges.

A.R. is suing the school for negligence for allegedly failing to “properly intervene and protect” her. She is seeking unspecified damages.

The school didn’t immediately return requests for comment.