NYC heatwave ‘here to stay’ with possible record temperatures

The Big Apple is going to keep baking.

The city’s sweltering heatwave will continue through the weekend with humid highs in the mid-90s and possible record-breaking temperatures, forecasters said Thursday.

“The heatwave is ongoing and it’s here to stay,” FOX Weather senior meteorologist Jordan Overton told The Post. “It’s going to feel steamy and super muggy, and that’s no fun.”

A heat advisory will continue through the weekend, with Friday and Saturday both expected to hit highs of 95 degrees and evening lows in the high 70s.

Sunday is forecast to be even more oppressive, with a high of 95 degrees, a low of 92 and “extreme humidity,” Overton said.

NYC’s major heatwave is expected to hang around into next week, with record-breaking temperatures possible. Helayne Seidman for NY Post

Temperatures could crack 100 degrees on Sunday during NYC’s latest heatwave. Paul Martinka for NY Post

New Yorkers will be looking to beat the heat this weekend with a heat advisory in effect. AFP via Getty Images

Temps on Sunday could even shatter New York City’s previous record of 97 degrees, set in Central Park in 2010, he said.

“The heat index value could be even worse, as high as 103 on Sunday,” he said. “Be careful. Stay inside in AC from noon to 8 p.m., if you can.”

“Check on your friends and neighbors,” he warned. “These conditions can cause a lot of stress on the body, and potentially heat stroke.”

NYC’s potentially record-breaking heatwave to last through the weekend, forecasters said. Helayne Seidman for NY Post

Temperatures topped 93 degrees in NYC on Thursday. Paul Martinka for NY Post

But the scorching heat is expected to cool off slightly early next week, with a high of 92 degrees on Monday and 87 degrees on Tuesday.

Along with New York City, parts of Texas, Oklahoma and the Southeast are also suffering through extreme heat, with temps in the high 90s and triple digits.

“What we’re seeing is temperatures 10, 15, or 20 degrees hotter than average for this time of year, and that’s a problem,” he said. “It’s prompting some of these advisories.”

Forecasters urged New Yorkers to stay inside in the air conditioning between noon and 8 p.m. during the heatwave, if possible. AFP via Getty Images

New York, Washington, DC, and Boston were forecast to see highs of 93 and possible storms on Thursday.