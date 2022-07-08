NYC Health Department urges New Yorkers to wear masks again as cases rise

The city Health Department is once again recommending that New Yorkers wear masks indoors and in large gatherings outside amid rising COVID-19 rates even though hospitalizations and deaths remain low.

The advisory — not a requirement — was made in a tweet released by the Health Department on Friday.

“We’re currently seeing high levels of COVID-19 in NYC. To help slow the spread, all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside,” the tweet said.

The average COVID positivity rate in the Big Apple over the past seven days is 15.2%, according to the Health Department.

The US Centers for Diseases Control lists all five of the city’s boroughs as high risk and recommends wearing a mask indoors in public as a new COVID variant appears to be making its way through the city.

Some public health experts warn that BA.5 subvariant, originating in South Africa and then Portugal, could be the worst strain of omicron seen yet, given its apparent capacity to escape prior immunity and transmit more readily, NBC New York reports.

But the relatively vaccinated city is not at a crisis level with residents being stricken with severe illness, data show.

Key figure: only 79 people were hospitalized daily in city facilities over the past seven days, occupying about 6% of hospital beds, the Health Department reports.

Mayor Eric Adams said the recent uptick in cases wasn’t a crisis. ZUMAPRESS.com

Seven people on average die per day.

The low hospitalization rate indicates that residents are vaxxed up and not getting really sick. They are asymptomatic or experiencing just minor symptoms.

Mayor Eric Adams was less concerned than his Health Department, saying Thursday the city was not in a crisis situation, though the positivity rate has ticked up.

“When we look at our numbers, we are at a good, stable place,” the mayor, who recovered from COVID-19 himself back in April.

“The numbers are ticking up, according to our healthcare professionals this morning, but we’re not at the place where our hospitals have been over-impacted, and we’re not at a place where it’s stopping our growth in the city. So we are continuing to monitor so we can make the right decisions.”

At a Thursday press conference, Adams did not encourage people to wear masks.

Asked about the tweet, the Health Department said the mask-wearing advice was nothing new.

A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past a sign hanging outside Pfizer headquarters in New York. AP

“This is good advice. Not new advice. But good advice. Need to clarify that we have NEVER advised against masking in public indoor settings so characterizing as “reinstated” or “re-imposed” isn’t accurate. Nevertheless, mask up in riskier settings. Reminders are helpful!,” tweeted Health Department spokesman Patrick Gallahue.

Neighborhoods with positivity rates that exceeded 20 percent according to the health department map tracking system include: Upper East Side/Yorkville in Manhattan; Wakefield/Woodlawn and Throgs Neck in the Bronx: New Dorp/Todt Hill, Graniteville and Elm Park on Staten Island; Bath Beach/Dyker Heights in Brooklyn; Arverne/Broad Channel and Edgemere in the Rockaways and Douglaston-Little Neck, East Elmhurst, Richmond Hill/South Ozone Park and Ozone Park in Queens.