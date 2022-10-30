NYC Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan catches COVID

New York City’s top public health official has tested positive for a “quite mild” case of COVID-19.

Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced the “sobering” news Sunday and pointed to a recent booster shot for ensuring his symptoms weren’t worse.

“A positive COVID test is always a sobering experience, however, I am grateful that my symptoms are quite mild, which I credit to my recent booster dose,” he said in a statement.

“We have all witnessed enough destruction from this virus to know how serious it can be.”

Vasan — who was named to helm the Department of Health when Mayor Eric Adams took office this year — encouraged New Yorkers to get their most recent booster shot so they have “the peace of mind that vaccination offers” as the holiday season approaches.

“While vaccination isn’t an absolute failsafe, it does power up our bodies to reduce COVID’s potentially devastating impact,” he said.

“A positive COVID test is always a sobering experience,” Dr. Ashwin Vasan said. William Farrington

Dr. Ashwin Vasan praised a recent booster shot for ensuring his symptoms weren’t worse. Shutterstock/Myriam B

Vasan plans to isolate at home for five days from the start of his symptoms, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and then he’ll wear a mask when he returns to in-person activities for another five days, the department said.

“During this time, I will continue to work and conduct my duties as Health Commissioner,” said Vasan.

“I am grateful for the ability to isolate at home, and have child-care and family support, which I know is not the case for all New Yorkers.”

More than 6 million positive tests have been reported across the Empire State since the start of the pandemic and more than 58,000 New Yorkers have died from the virus, according to state data.