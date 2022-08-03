NYC has $100M in COVID-19 aid to hire public school teachers

New York City is making $100 million in federal COVID-19 aid available to fund teacher positions in public schools.

The measure is meant to help stabilize budgets this fall, after schools facing steep enrollment declines collectively lost hundreds of millions of dollars from their site-based allocations, officials said.

The federal dollars, which had been allocated for “academic recovery,” including tutoring or acceleration programs, can now also be used to hire teachers, Department of Education officials said.

“I’m pleased to announce additional budget flexibility for schools this upcoming school year,” First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg wrote in a memo to principals on Tuesday night.

“But please note that schools should not expect that these resources will be available to support staffing (in the 2024-25 school year), and should tailor staffing and programming appropriately to prepare for this funding to phase out.”

The DOE has $4.4 billion in stimulus cash that it must spend by the 2024-25 school year, when the funds expire, Comptroller Brad Lander found earlier this week.

The measure comes the day before the DOE is due in court after a group of parents and teachers filed a lawsuit to have the City Council revote on the budget and reverse the cuts.

The city is also starting to release funds to schools that appealed their budgets, according to the memo. Some principals may appeal the allocations if they believe the DOE’s enrollment projections are too low.