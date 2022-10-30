NYC Halloween party shooting kills one, wounds another: cops

A man was shot in the back and killed and a woman was struck by a bullet when a gunman “started letting rounds off” at an after-hours Halloween party in Brooklyn Sunday, cops said.

The gunfire rang out around 6:30 a.m. at a rented party space at 1006 Atlantic Avenue, leaving a man shot in the back and a woman hit in the elbow, police said.

The 51-year-old woman was believed to be an innocent bystander, cops said.

A man was shot in the back and killed and a woman was hit in the elbow.

The woman was believed to be an innocent bystander.

A gunman had “started letting rounds off” at an after-hours Halloween party.

The male victim’s identity is pending family notification.



“She just happened to be there,” a detective said, when “an unknown person started letting rounds off.”

The woman was taken to Kings County Hospital. The man’s identity was pending family notification but police said he was believed to be in his 20s.