NYC gunman shoots Bronx men sitting in car

Two men were shot while sitting in a car in the Bronx Saturday evening.
A gunman approached the vehicle on foot and shot into it while it was parked in front of 1425 University Ave. in Mt. Eden just after 8 p.m., police said.
A 25-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital with gun shot wounds in his wrist, thigh and ankle while a 28-year-old walked into BronxCare Hospital after being shot in his wrist, leg and shoulder, according to the NYPD.
Both men were expected to recover.
There was no word on what led to the ambush, and the shooter remained at large early Sunday.