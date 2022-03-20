NYC gunman shoots Bronx men sitting in car

Two men were shot while sitting in a car in the Bronx Saturday evening.

A gunman approached the vehicle on foot and shot into it while it was parked in front of 1425 University Ave. in Mt. Eden just after 8 p.m., police said.

A 25-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital with gun shot wounds in his wrist, thigh and ankle while a 28-year-old walked into BronxCare Hospital after being shot in his wrist, leg and shoulder, according to the NYPD.

Police arrive at the scene of a shooting where two men were shot while sitting in a car in the Bronx. Christopher Sadowski

Both men were expected to recover.

There was no word on what led to the ambush, and the shooter remained at large early Sunday.