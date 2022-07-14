NYC gunman opens fire on Brooklyn street, striking woman

A gunman unloaded multiple rounds on a Brooklyn street — striking and wounding a 31-year-old woman, new video released by the NYPD shows.

The footage, released late Wednesday, shows the shooter pulling over at Shore Parkway and East 19th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, stepping out of a dark gray sedan and firing several times as he stood in the street.

The woman was struck in the elbow and taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where she was listed in stable condition, cops said.

The gunman stepped out of his dark gray sedan and let off several rounds, striking a 31-year-old woman, cops said. dcpi

Police are still looking for the gunman. DCPI

Police continued to investigate Thursday whether she was an intended target or a bystander.

The shooter got back in his car after opening fire and took off.

Cops are still looking to track him down.