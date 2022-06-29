NYC gunman on scooter shoots in broad daylight, misses target

A gunman on a scooter opened fire in broad daylight on a Bronx street this week — just missing his target, a new video shows.

The suspect can be seen in footage released by the NYPD while riding a blue and black scooter on DeKalb Avenue near East 212th Street in Norwood around 8 a.m. Tuesday and firing off at least one shot toward an “unknown victim” on the sidewalk, cops said.

The would-be victim is shown ducking behind a parked car, and then quickly escaping into a building’s courtyard.

No injuries were reported, and it did not immediately appear that the gunfire damaged any property.

The scooter-rider then took off and is still being sought by police.