NYC gunman busted in broad daylight slaying

The Bronx gunman who allegedly shot a man five times in broad daylight, killing him, has been arrested, cops said late Monday.

Investigators identified Jose Santos, 43, on Sunday as a person of interest in the slaying of Angel Ortega, 44, around 3:15 p.m. a day earlier at the corner of East Tremont and Belmont avenues, cops said.

He was tracked down, questioned and ultimately charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said late Monday.

Angel Ortega was shot five times in the back on Feb. 19, 2022. Google Maps

Ortega was found dead at the corner of East Tremont Avenue and Belmont Avenue. Google Maps

According to police, Angel Ortega was killed following a dispute. Facebook / Johan Feliz

Ortega was discovered at the scene with five gunshots to his back, cops said.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

Cops said the slaying stemmed from a dispute but had no further details on the clash Tuesday morning.