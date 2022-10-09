NYC gunfight erupts after driver hits man with car: NYPD

A gunfight erupted in Upper Manhattan Saturday evening after a driver jumped a curb and ran down a man with his car, police said.

Two men were walking in front of 1059 St. Nicholas Ave. in Washington Heights around 5:15 p.m. when a vehicle suddenly jumped the curb and plowed into one of them, according to police.

The driver of the car jumped out of his vehicle and began shooting at the man he had just hit while he was on the ground, cops said.

The victim’s companion then turned around, drew a gun and began firing back at the driver.

No one was hit by any bullets, police said.

A gunfight erupted in Manhattan after a car jumped the curb running over a man. J.C. Rice

Police have taken the driver into custody along with a gun believed to be used in the shooting. J.C.Rice

A vehicle jumped the curb and plowed into one of the men in Washington Heights.

Surveillance footage obtained by The Post shows a man in a gray sweatshirt flung from the hood of the vehicle after he’s hit into another man walking on the sidewalk. The car then smashes into a building,

As clouds of smoke begin to rise from under the hood of the black car, the driver shuffles around inside of the vehicle then takes off on foot and leaves the car behind, video shows.

Police in the area later took the driver into custody and recovered a firearm, cops said.