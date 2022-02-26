NYC graffiti blight doesn’t sit right with Sutton Place residents

The writing is on the wall for residents of Sutton Place — even one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the Big Apple isn’t immune to the crime surge.

Graffiti has come to the affluent enclave, including a park off Sutton Square and a brick patio overlooking the East River.

“Very disturbing trend!! It was definitely shocking to see,” retired cardiologist Bob Pickoff, 69, told The Post.

At Sutton Place Park North, the small brick patio that overlooks the East River was pockmarked with four etchings — three tagged with “Clef” in yellow spray paint.

“The graffiti is horrifying,” said Claire Hochheiser, 65, who visits the park twice a day with her husband, Robert, and first noticed the scrawl a week ago. “If it’s gang-related or just kids fooling around, it’s ugly. It’s like having garbage on the floor or permanent litter.”

Residents of the nabe — where the median household income is $250,000 according to city-data — could not recall the last time they saw the disturbing doodling.

“It shouldn’t be like this. It concerns me because this is a very nice quiet place,” said Maddi Marlowe, 73, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 20 years. “It might get worse. I don’t ever remember seeing graffiti here.”

More vandalism, including the yellow “Clef” tag, was sprayed on a brick wall underneath the Queensborough bridge next to a Citibike rack.

At Twenty-Four Sycamores Park, adjacent to the Queensborough Bridge, The Post found additional graffiti next to a swing set, a blue scribble of letters barely legible.

City Parks workers on Thursday scrubbed the graffiti at Sutton Park Place North.

Said Pickoff, who posted his concerns on the Nextdoor app, which sparked a parade of similar complaints: “I’m not sure what the solution is long-term. It’s a quality of life issue. The parks are heavily used by the people — the children — who live here. And it detracts from the beauty.”

Groused one commenter: “In every sense, signs of the times.”

Crime continues to plague Gotham. The tally for major offenses — murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny — is up 49% this year through Feb. 20 as compared to the same period in 2021, NYPD data show.

Graffiti complaints to the city’s 311 system rose 9 percent in 2021 (7,544) from the previous year (6,915), public records show. This year, 4,170 complaints have been registered through Feb. 23, the records show.