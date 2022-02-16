NYC graduation rates up again, critics cite eased standards

City high school graduation rates continued to climb last year, rising to almost 82 percent — but critics have highlighted the role of shifting standards in aiding the hike.

The New York State Education Department has modified graduation requirements more than a dozen times in recent years and canceled most previously required Regents exams due to the pandemic.

“The necessary Regents Exam exemptions were a factor in the 2016 and 2017 Cohort graduation rates; however, the Department cannot say to what extent,” NYSED officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The agency did so to “ensure students were not unfairly impacted by circumstances created by the pandemic.”

The change allowed students to graduate by passing classes associated with the tests.

The 2.3 percent increase in graduation rates for the nation’s largest school system tracks with marked increases since 2005, when less than half of city kids walked the stage.

Department of Education officials have highlighted other metrics — like college enrollment — as independent evidence of advancement.

Statewide, graduation rates went up from 84.8 to 86.1 percent last year.

A photo tribute to graduates outside James Madison High School in May 2020. Getty Images