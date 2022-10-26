NYC ‘Golden Girls’ pop-up restaurant coming to Manhattan

New Yorkers are about to get their much-missed “Golden Girls” fix — especially those with a sweet tooth.

The iconic “Golden Girls Kitchen” pop-up is finally making its way to the Big Apple next month and will make a splash with its impressive array of tasty dishes and dessert options.

The official opening is set to take place on Nov. 16 at Skorpios in Midtown Manhattan.

The temporary fixture is described as a “fully immersive pop-up restaurant” that will take “fans of all ages to 1980s Miami, safely transporting them into the world of their favorite golden gals.”

While the eatery is aimed at fans of the hit 80s show, those who aren’t as familiar with it will still enjoy the incredible food the spot has to offer.

Visitors will be able to try everything from “Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno” and “The Rose Marie Soup and Salad Combo,” to classic desserts like “Genurkenflurgen Cake” and “Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies” — exactly like the ones in the show.

A slice of cheesecake is included with the $40 ticket. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

“The Golden Girls” aired on NBC for seven seasons. Getty Images

Tickets are available to purchase now on Bucket Listers, with admission setting you back $40 per ticket. Included in the price is a 90-minute reservation as well as your choice of a “Golden Main” and a slice of cheesecake.

The official listing says the eatery will have “Blanche’s Boudoir, complete with shag carpet and a palm print bedspread.” There’ll also be the iconic yellow kitchen phone.

The pop-up also offers a fun-filled drag brunch every Sunday from January through March.

The restaurant is making its way to NYC after much success on the West Coast, with the Beverly Hills location seeing a major turnout. It’s also set to open in San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago.

“The Golden Girls” aired on NBC for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992 and starred TV legends Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.