NYC girl, 16, fatally struck by delivery truck in the Bronx

A 16-year-old girl was fatally struck by a delivery truck as she walked to school in The Bronx Wednesday morning, police said. 

Alissa Kolenovic was crossing Paulding Avenue at the Neill Avenue intersection in Morris Park around 8:20 a.m. when a truck hit her as the driver turned onto the street, cops said.

Kolenovic — who lived about a block away — was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The truck driver, a 45-year-old man, stayed on the scene, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing, cops said. 

