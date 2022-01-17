NYC girl, 15, killed in a likely hit-and-run in Brooklyn, cops say
A 15-year-old girl was killed when she apparently was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn on Monday morning, cops said.
Cops responded to Bedford Avenue and Avenue P in Sheepshead Bay minutes before 8 a.m. when they found the teen lying in the street, police said.
She suffered “injuries consistent with possibly being struck by a vehicle,” but no driver was at the scene when she was discovered, authorities said.
The teen, whose name has not been released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was not immediately clear where the teen was headed.
James Madison High School is located at that intersection, but the city’s public schools were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
