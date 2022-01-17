NYC girl, 15, killed in a likely hit-and-run in Brooklyn, cops say

A 15-year-old girl was killed when she apparently was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn on Monday morning, cops said.

A 15-year-old girl was found dead on Bedford Avenue on January 17, 2022, after likely being killed by a driver in a hit-and-run. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

Cops responded to Bedford Avenue and Avenue P in Sheepshead Bay minutes before 8 a.m. when they found the teen lying in the street, police said.

She suffered “injuries consistent with possibly being struck by a vehicle,” but no driver was at the scene when she was discovered, authorities said.

A pedestrian was likely hit and killed by a driver who did not remain at the scene at Avenue P and Bedford Avenue on January 17, 2022. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

Police said they will not identify the victim until the family has been notified. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

Police say the driver fled after hitting the teenager. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

The teen, whose name has not been released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear where the teen was headed.

James Madison High School is located at that intersection, but the city’s public schools were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It is still unclear where the teen was headed. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

Police are also still looking for the driver involved in the hit-and-run. James Messerschmidt for NY Post