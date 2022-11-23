NYC gas station worker shooting may be random: sources

The suspect wanted for shooting a gas station employee in the Bronx didn’t say a word before he fired at the longtime worker — in what appears to be a random attack, police sources said Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Sunoco employee was inside the attached store on Boston Road near Astor Avenue in Allerton around 7 p.m. Tuesday when a stranger walked up to the door and motioned as if he wanted gas, his co-workers told police, according to the sources.

When the employee opened the door, the suspect said nothing as he fired twice at him in an apparently random act, the sources said.

The worker was struck in the head and taken to Jacobi Medical Center. Cops on Wednesday said the victim had suffered a graze wound and described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police at the scene of the shooting at Boston Road near Astor Avenue in Allerton.

The attack appears to be a random shooting.



The gunman said nothing as he shot the Sunoco gas station worker late Tuesday, according to sources. Peter Gerber

Co-workers say they don’t believe the long-time worker had previous disputes with anyone. Peter Gerber

The victim has worked at the gas station for more than 15 years and didn’t appear to have previous disputes with anyone, his co-workers said, according to the sources.

The motive remained unknown Wednesday. No arrests had been made.