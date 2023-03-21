NYC gangbangers indicted over feud that killed innocent teen

Queens prosecutors on Tuesday unsealed a massive 151-count indictment against 33 rival gangbangers, whose running street feud left two people — including an innocent teenage boy — dead and at least a half-dozen others wounded.

The victims of the bloody beef between the Money World crew and two rival gangs included Aamir Griffin, a promising 14-year-old hoopster who was gunned down in 2019 in a case of mistaken identity, police and prosecutors said.

“The streets of South Jamaica, Queens are a much safer place as a result of the events leading up to this takedown,” NYPD Deputy Inspector Jerry O’Sullivan, commanding officer of the 113th Precinct, said at a joint press conference with prosecutors.

“Amir wasn’t playing basketball by himself,” he said. “We’ve had two cops assigned to that basketball court also. And for gang members to feel comfortable enough to bring a gun to the vicinity of a basketball court where cops are, and to shoot and hit an innocent person — that is completely unacceptable.”





Sean Brown, a reputed member of the Money World street gang, is charged with the 2019 mistaken-identity shooting death of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin, a local hoopster. KEVIN C DOWNS

The feud between the Money World gang and the two other Queens crews — Local Trap Stars and Never Forget Loyalty — stemmed from the April 16, 2019 attack on a Trap Stars member by two rival gangsters, who slashed and beat the victim.

On Oct. 26, 2019, Money World member Sean Brown allegedly spotted Griffin playing basketball outside NYCHA’s Baisley Park Houses and mistook him for a rival gangster — killing the teen with three shots from a .380-caliber handgun.

What followed were six retaliatory attacks between the gangs, including the New Year’s Eve, 2020, shooting death of 26-year-old Sean Vance as he sat in the driver’s seat of a parked BMW on Sutphin Boulevard, prosecutors said.

The alleged shooter, Money World member Tymirth Bey-Foster, who planned the hit with three other gang members, wrongfully believed Vance was involved in an attack on their fellow gangbanger earlier in the day, prosecutors said.





Aamir Griffin, 14, was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2019, while playing basketball outside the Baisley Park Houses in Queens after being mistaken for a gang member. BRIGITTE STELZER





Aamir Griffin, 14, was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2019, while playing basketball outside the Baisley Park Houses in Queens after being mistaken for a gang member.

Bey-Foster is among the gang members charged with second-degree murder, with Jokai Coy, Justin Harvey and Joel Lewis charged as co-conspirators in the slaying.

Also charged with murder is Sean Brown, who is accused of pulling the trigger in Griffin’s mistaken-identify killing in 2019, authorities said.

All 33 defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, along with other charges, prosecutors said. As of Tuesday, 15 have been arraigned on the indictment, three are awaiting arraignment and eight were already jailed on in other cases.





Queens prosecutors and the NYPD announced a 151-count indictment on Tuesday naming 33 reputed gangbangers, whose four-year-long turf war left two people dead. Gabriella Bass

Three others are awaiting extradition from North Carolina and New Jersey. Four of the suspects remain on the loose, according to prosecutors.

“We have seen law-abiding New Yorkers peacefully going about their business being killed by mindless gang violence,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

“At the heart of the indictment is a blood feud between Southeast Queens street gangs to establish their territorial dominance,” Katz said. “Money World is on one side and local Trap Stars and Never Forget Royalty are on the other.”