NYC gangbanger gets life sentence in 2000 Father’s Day shooting

A Bronx drug dealer has been slapped with a life sentence for ordering a hit at a Father’s Day barbecue that left an innocent bystander paralyzed for a decade before he finally succumbed to his injuries.

Ralph Berry, 55, was convicted last year of ordering the shooting of a rival gangbanger at the William McKinley Houses complex in the Bronx on June 21, 2000, that left bystander Caprice Jones paralyzed, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District said Monday.

The case turned into a homicide in November 2010 when Jones died as a result of his injuries.

But it took over 10 more years for Jones to be indicted in the now-fatal shooting — and until September 2021, for a jury to convict him.

A spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office would not comment Tuesday on why the case took more than two decades to be resolved.

“Ralph Berry callously ordered the shooting of a rival drug dealer that resulted in the senseless murder of Caprice Jones,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

“Jones was simply enjoying a Father’s Day barbecue when his life was changed forever,” Williams said. “As a result of Berry’s actions, Jones was left paralyzed and ultimately died from his injuries 10 years later.

“Berry has now been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison,” he said.

Prosecutors said Berry was the head of a violent drug crew that worked out of the housing project and ordered the hit to knock off a rival dealer in the midst of a turf war.

The shooter opened fire at the cookout, which was being held on the basketball courts at the McKinley Houses, striking Jones, prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury indicted Berry on conspiracy and drug charges in January 2020, and he was arrested in Pennsylvania the next month, court records show.

He was nailed with a superseding indictment Aug. 19, 2021, charging him with running a criminal enterprise that engaged in, among other things, murder, records show.

Berry was convicted by a federal jury Sept. 28, 2021.