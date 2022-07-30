NYC gangbanger arrested for murder in the Bronx, police say

A 29-year-old Bronx gang member has been arrested for fatally shooting a man a block from Bronx Criminal Court, police said.

Diquinn Lacend was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of James Thrower, authorities said.

Thrower, 31, of Queens was murdered at the corner of Teller Ave. and E. 162 St. just before midnight on July 15, police said. Police responding to a city Shotspotter alert found Thrower and brought him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In 2015, Lacend was one of 48 gang members from two rival Bronx street gangs, the YGz and the 18 Park, arrested after a massive federal investigation into drug dealing and distribution at the Patterson and Mott Haven Houses in the Bronx. Lacend was a member of the 18 Park gang, according to the Justice Department.