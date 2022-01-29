NYC gallery sued for $10 million over Mark Rothko painting

A Manhattan gallery has been slapped with a $10 million lawsuit because it refuses to name an anonymous owner for a Mark Rothko painting it sold nearly 20 years ago.

The Brussels-based Galerie Jacques De La Beraudiere claims it’s been unable to sell the work, known as Untitled (Red, Yellow, Blue, Black and White) from 1950, by the American abstract artist because Edward Tyler Nahem Fine Art on West 57th Street has refused to identify a previous owner, according to the Manhattan Federal Court filing.

Galerie Jacques claims the art industry is “changing in favor of greater transparency” but a lawyer for Nahem slammed the litigation as meritless.

“This is a frivolous lawsuit and that the Gallery will demonstrate that in court if it is not withdrawn,” attorney John Cahill said.

Several Rothko’s have sold in recent years with similar anonymous owners listed in their history, including one painting which sold at auction for more than $31 million in October 2020.

A lawyer for Galerie Jacques didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.