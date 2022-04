A deliveryman on a bike was shot in Harlem on Thursday night, cops said.

The unidentified worker was shot once in the groin at West 137th Street and Adam Clayton Powell around 8 p.m. as he was on his way to deliver food, police said.

It was unclear if the victim was targeted, or who he worked for, according to cops.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, officials said.