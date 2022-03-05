NYC food delivery worker attacked by 8 men, hit with baseball bat

A food delivery worker was attacked by a group of eight men and beaten in the head with a baseball bat and stick in Manhattan, police said Friday.

The 29-year-old victim was jumped outside of a building on the corner of Saint Nicholas Avenue and West 179th Street where he was dropping off an order at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the delivery worker standing next to his parked bike in an neon orange vest and holding his phone — when one of the suspects hits him.

He runs out of frame, pursued by several members of the group. One of the men hit him with the bat, and another with a stick, cops said.

The video shows one of the suspects, wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie and black sneakers, taking swings at the victim’s bike before violently kicking it over.

The group of eight men jumped the 29-year-old food delivery worker outside of Saint Nicholas Avenue and West 179th Street while he was dropping off an order. DCPI

One of the men hit the food delivery worker with a bat, and another with a stick — while the suspects also took swings at the victim’s bike before violently kicking it over. DCPI

The delivery man was able to retreat inside of the Washington Heights building to safety.

Fortunately, the bicycle helmet he had on protected his head, and he did not require any medical attention at the scene, according to police.

The man was able to get inside a building for safety, as police are asking the public’s help in identifying the eight suspects. DCPI

The NYPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.