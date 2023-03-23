NYC fisherman finds bag of rifles in Jamaica Bay

A fisherman out in Jamaica Bay Wednesday morning spotted an unlikely catch — a bag of rifles that he later reported to police, cops and sources said.

The 44-year-old man discovered three rifles inside a plastic bag in the bay near Beach 38th Street and Norton Drive in Queens around 10:15 a.m., the NYPD said.

He then walked into a nearby police station to alert authorities.





The fisherman alerted a local police station of the discovery of the bag of guns. Shutterstock

When divers from the NYPD’s emergency service unit went into the water, they found the rifles and another 14 handguns in shallow waters, police and sources said.

Police are now probing where the weapons came from and are continuing their search to see if they find other firearms, sources said.