NYC firefighter’s leg crushed when SUV tips over after crash

A New York City firefighter’s leg was crushed under an SUV that he and other first responders were attempting to stabilize following a crash in Midtown on Sunday, law enforcement sources said.

Video of the 3:19 p.m. incident at West 42nd Street and 11th Avenue showed the smoke eater helping to hoist the SUV as his FDNY teammate prepared a yellow beam to keep the off-kilter vehicle stable.

The SUV then slipped out of park, and the footage showed the FDNY member vanishing into the passenger seat before his femur snapped loudly.

The identify of the other victim was not immediately clear, and an NYPD spokeswoman said the person’s condition is unknown. (Kevin C. Downs for The New York

“As members from Rescue 1 tried to brace and stabilize the car on top and remove the occupants inside, the driver of one of the vehicles hit the gas and caused a car to fall and pin firefighter Ryan Warnock below,” Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in a statement.

“Firefighter Warnock was unpinned and taken to Bellevue where he is in serious but stable condition, being treated for injuries to his leg.”

Video of the 3:19 p.m. incident at West 42nd Street and 11th Avenue showed the smoke eater helping to hoist the SUV. (Kevin C. Downs for The New York

An NYPD source said the vehicle’s unidentified driver had likely hit the gas while the first responders were working on the SUV. (Kevin C. Downs for The New York

The NYPD confirmed there was a collision at that location that left two people injured.

The identity of the other victim was not immediately clear, and an NYPD spokeswoman said the person’s condition is unknown.

Matthew Wahn of Bayside, Queens, was headed to an early dinner out when his white Volvo 360 T8 was struck from behind by the Black BMW X5. Both he and his wife Randi managed to avoid any injuries.

“We felt a huge car hit us from behind — he drove up the side of our car,” recalled Wahn, 62.

“The fireman tried climbing into their car and the weight of the fireman turned the car over and his leg got badly hurt so they took him away. The man and his son were still in the car while this happened.”

An NYPD source said the BMW’s unidentified driver had likely hit the gas while the first responders were working on the SUV.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore