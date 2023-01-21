NYC fire sparked by ‘lithium-ion battery’ kills, injures 10

One man was killed and 10 others were injured in a house fire that tore through a Queens home late Friday night, officials said.

The unidentified man in his 60s died from smoke inhalation and the deadly blaze was sparked by a lithium-ion battery, FDNY Fire Marshals said Saturday.

Heavy flames raced through the second- and third-floors of the three-story home at 24-37 89th Street in East Elmhurst shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, the FDNY said.

Firefighters battling the two-alarm blaze discovered the doomed man on the second floor, police said. He was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Three additional residents: a 57-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, were also taken to Elmhurst in stable condition, the NYPD said.

Three civilians and four firefighters also suffered minor injuries, officials said. Two firefighters were treated at NY-Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, and two went to Elmhurst Hospital.

An unidentified man in 60s died by smoke inhalation. Christopher Sadowski

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the two-alarm blaze. Christopher Sadowski

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the two-alarm blaze, which was deemed under control at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, the FDNY said.

A lithium battery was also blamed for a fire in College Point, Queens, in September that left an 8-year-old girl dead and two adults seriously injured. Fire officials said an electric scooter battery caused the blaze.