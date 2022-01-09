NYC fire leaves numerous people injured

A horrific fire broke out in a Bronx building Sunday morning, leaving numerous people seriously injured.

The blaze is at 333 E 181st St, a 19-story building in the West Bronx.

A fire official told the Post there are “numerous serious injuries.”

The fire broke out at t 333 E 181st St in the early hours of January 9, 2022.

Footage from social media shows firefighters attempting to scale numerous ladders in order to save people. Twitter/nycfirewire

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. Tomas E. Gaston

Footage posted online shows multiple firefighters on the scene, scaling ladders in what appears to be an effort to rescue people from the building.

The origin of the fire is currently unclear.

