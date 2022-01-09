NYC fire leaves numerous people injured
A horrific fire broke out in a Bronx building Sunday morning, leaving numerous people seriously injured.
The blaze is at 333 E 181st St, a 19-story building in the West Bronx.
A fire official told the Post there are “numerous serious injuries.”
Footage posted online shows multiple firefighters on the scene, scaling ladders in what appears to be an effort to rescue people from the building.
The origin of the fire is currently unclear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
