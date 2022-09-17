NYC fire leaves 8-year-old girl dead, two others injured

An 8-year-old girl was killed and two adults were seriously hurt in a Queens house fire Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out on the third floor of 23-26 130th St. in College Point at around 7:35 a.m., authorities said.

The child was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Hospital of Queens, where the injured men were listed in stable condition.

It took 60 firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the FDNY.

The fire is under investigation.

The multi-family house was built in 1961 and has three stories and three units, according to public records.