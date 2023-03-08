NYC fire injures nine firefighters in 5-alarm blaze in Queens

Nine firefighters were injured in a five-alarm inferno that tore through multiple homes in Queens Tuesday night.
The blaze ignited inside an attached, multi-family home in Woodside around 9:45 p.m. and quickly spread to neighboring homes, the FDNY said.
The fire burned through both floors of the two-story building at 37-18 59th Street and expanded to three separate homes, according to the department.
Firefighters fought the roaring flames for roughly three hours before they finally brought it under control around 12:45 a.m.
Nine smoke-eaters were transported to Cornell Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said.