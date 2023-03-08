NYC fire injures nine firefighters in 5-alarm blaze in Queens

Nine firefighters were injured in a five-alarm inferno that tore through multiple homes in Queens Tuesday night.

The blaze ignited inside an attached, multi-family home in Woodside around 9:45 p.m. and quickly spread to neighboring homes, the FDNY said.

The fire burned through both floors of the two-story building at 37-18 59th Street and expanded to three separate homes, according to the department.

Fire crews are spotted on the scene after calming the blaze down in Queens, New York on March 7, 2023. Wayne Carrington

The fire burned through both floors of the two-story building in Queens, New York on March 7, 2023. Wayne Carrington



Advertisement Firefighters on the truck prepare to take out the blaze in Queens, New York on March 7, 2023. Wayne Carrington

More fire crew are on standby, as they look on at the blazing building in Queens, New York on March 7, 2023. Wayne Carrington



Firefighters fought the roaring flames for roughly three hours before they finally brought it under control around 12:45 a.m.

Nine smoke-eaters were transported to Cornell Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said.