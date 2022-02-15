NYC father arrested for putting loaded gun in child’s backpack

A 7-year-old boy went to school in Queens unwittingly carrying a loaded gun in his backpack — placed there by his father, cops said.

The boy was at PS 95 for a day-school program Saturday when he told teachers that there was a firearm in his bag, cops said.

“The kid goes to school and he announces that he’s got a gun in his backpack,” a police source said.

School safety agents quickly confiscated the weapon — a Glock 19 pistol loaded with nine 9mm rounds — and notified police.

The NYPD went to the home of dad Rene Anam, 36, and recovered three other registered firearms, according to police.

Sources said Anam allegedly told authorities he went to the firing range the day before and put the gun in the wrong bag.

The father was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child and failure to safely store firearms in what the court deemed a “domestic violence case,” court records show.

A police source said Anam had one gun in a jacket pocket at his home.

A temporary restraining order was issued against Anam and he was released on his own recognizance, the records show.