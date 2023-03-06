NYC family whose mini poodle was fatally mauled settles with kennel

A Manhattan family whose adorable miniature poodle Bella was mauled to death at a kennel has settled with the facility, new court papers show.

Narinder Puri, a married dad of two, had sued Buddy’s Dog Den on the Upper East Side after boarding the family’s beloved 7-pound pooch there while they went to Alaska — and returned home to learn other dogs had escaped during the night and attacked their tiny pup July 30.

The terms of the legal settlement were not disclosed in the court filing Friday.

The case accused Buddy’s staff of not being around and not monitoring the dogs when a pack “bit Bella, piercing her lung, resulting in excruciating pain and death.”





Tragic mini poodle Bella was fatally mauled at an Upper East Side kennel. Courtesy of Evan Miles Goldberg





Her owner claimed that a pack of dogs escaped at the kennel during the night and attacked Bella. Courtesy of Evan Miles Goldberg





Puri boarded Bella at Buddy’s Dog Den on the Upper East Side while his family was in Alaska. Google Maps





Puri and the family were “devastated” by the incident, their lawyer said. Courtesy of Evan Miles Goldberg

The kennel’s “breach of contract while Narinder and his family were thousands of miles away from New York in Alaska, destroyed their family trip,” the suit charged.

Puri, 38, wife Divya, and their two kids, ages 5 and 7, “were devastated” by the death of their 10-year-old furry friend, their lawyer Evan Miles Goldberg told The Post when the suit was filed in December.

Anthony Grisanti, a lawyer for Buddy’s, said Monday that “the matter has been resolved” but declined to comment further or reveal what the terms of the settlement were.

Goldberg did not immediately return a request for comment.