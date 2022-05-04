NYC family trio charged in stealing $700K house from dead man

A family of fraudsters has been charged in a series of schemes, including swiping a house from a dead man’s estate, stealing the identity of 20 kids and cashing in on COVID relief funds they weren’t entitled to, Queens prosecutors allege.

Stephanie Bailey, 50, daughter Chianti Bailey, 31, and sister Latonya Bailey Dostaly, 45, scammed for over a decade, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars and living in a dead man’s house, the Queens District Attorney’s office alleges.

In 2014, Stephanie moved her family into late Port Authority accountant Russell Butler’s Laurelton, Queens home before Chianti filed a fake will for Butler claiming to be his heir, prosecutors claim.

As a result, Chianti was granted ownership of Butler’s house in 2020, which she then went on to take out a $200,000 mortgage on, officials allege.

Chianti also forged documents to collect on $100,000 in funds that were owed to Butler’s estate, the DA’s office claims.

In a separate scam, the mother pocketed $90,000 in Section 8 housing vouchers by applying for the government subsidy in 2014 using a fake lease and fake landlord for the Laurelton house that they had commandeered, prosecutors claim.

Former Port Authority accountant Russell Butler had owned a property in Laurelton, Queens. Google Maps

The threesome also carried out a tax return scam where they stole the identities of over 30 people — including 20 kids — filing tax returns in their names and collecting over $38,000 from New York State, the DA’s office alleges.

Bailey Dostaly used her position at the New York City Human Resources Administration to access applicant files stealing the identities of the children to claim them as dependents and then collect on covid relief, prosecutors allege.

The trio also tried to steal $200,000 — and succeeded in swiping $123,000 — in bogus unemployment claims in the name of nine people, prosecutors claim.

The family also allegedly stole the identity of 20 kids. Google Maps

“As alleged, these defendants used virtually every trick in the book to pull off an assortment of illegal scams over more than a decade — including taking control of the $700,000-plus home of a longtime Laurelton resident who died in 2010,” DA Melinda Katz said in a statement.

“They stole people’s identities — including the identities of at least 20 children — to use in a large-scale tax fraud scheme, ripped off Section 8 and COVID relief funds, and filed $200,000 worth of false unemployment insurance claims,” Katz said. “These defendants will now be held to account for their one-family crime spree.”

They are charged with grand larceny, forgery, perjury, identity theft, defrauding the government and official misconduct.

Stephanie Bailey and Latonya Bailey Dostaly face more than 50 years in prison. Christopher Sadowski

Stephanie and Bailey Dostaly were arraigned in Queens Criminal Court and face up to 52 years in prison if convicted. Their lawyers didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Chianti remains at large. Her lawyer was not immediately known.