NYC expected to record double-digit dip in murders for 2022

New York City is on pace for a double-digit percentage dip in murders this year as police records show a small improvement in closing homicide cases.

As of Sunday, there were 418 murders in the Big Apple, down 13.1% from the 481 figure in 2021, signaling the NYPD has made some headway on reversing the pandemic-era spike.

The dip in homicides is being attributed to the reduction in shootings this year; police data shows a 17% drop — from 1,543 to 1,280.

“As far as shootings and homicides, it looks like we’re going to finish the year substantially down — about 15% in homicides, about 15% to 20% in shootings,” Chief of Detectives James Essig said Wednesday night on the Cats at Night Show on WABC 770 AM.

The NYPD has also seen a small increase in the numbers of murder cases solved, Essig said.

Cops solved about 65% of homicides so far this year, according to Essig — up a few percentage points from the last two years.

The pre-pandemic rate of closing homicide cases was 90%.