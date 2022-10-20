NYC education panel members want apology from Chancellor David Banks

Schools Chancellor David Banks is catching heat for a tough-love stance on entry into the city’s selective high schools.

Touting admissions changes at some of those schools, Banks said students working “really hard” should have better odds than kids “you got to throw water on their face to get them to go to school.”

In an unusual move, members of the city’s Panel for Educational Policy — including a mayoral appointee — called for an apology Wednesday night.

“As a mayoral PEP member — and I’m speaking for myself, not on behalf of the mayor or the mayoral representatives, but for myself — I am out in the streets trying to defend the decisions and statements in support of this administration,” said Kyle Kimball at the monthly meeting.

“But this one, I am at a complete loss.”

Banks made the controversial remarks last week in a speech at the Association for a Better New York, where the audience included business, nonprofit and government leaders. His words immediately sparked backlash online, as parents and advocates learned what he said behind closed doors via Twitter; a few others came to his defense, the nonprofit Chalkbeat reported.

Schools Chancellor David Banks has come under fire from members of the city’s Panel for Educational Policy for saying students who work “really hard” deserve better odds for high school admissions than kids “you got to throw water on their face to get them to go to school.” Daniel William McKnight

“I know, Chancellor, that people follow your words and dice your words,” Kimball said. “But this was a very clear message.”

Kimball — a newer appointee to the panel selected by Mayor Eric Adams in May after his first pick touted anti-gay views — was the only member nominated by the administration to speak out.

“Real story is everyone who remains silent,” tweeted one user.

Mayoral appointees to the PEP have historically been ousted for speaking out against the administration, including under both former mayors Michael Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio.

Kyle Kimball, a mayoral appointee to the Panel for Educational Policy, said he is at a “complete loss” after Banks’ comments. Twitter/Kyle Kimball

Kimball’s remarks came after vice-chair Thomas Sheppard — the only elected PEP member representing parents — asked Banks to apologize to families.

“Respectfully, Mr. Chancellor, sometimes when we say things, those things can cause hurt and harm to people. And whether it was intentional or not, that is in fact what happened. And I would hope that you could apologize to the families that were labeled the ones that have to get water thrown in their kids’ faces,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard told The Post on Thursday that Banks’ comments were “personal for me, as I’m sure it was for many parents across this city.”

He said his 11-year-old son needs “a bit of additional support to get to school everyday,” because he has been bullied since the second grade. And his 14-year-old daughter used to fall asleep at her desk studying hard for an 87 average.

PEP vice-chair Thomas Sheppard called on Banks to apologize to city families. J.C.Rice

“As far as I was concerned, that 87 could have been 100 in my book because she worked hard for it, but the Chancellor’s statements said her hard work does not deserve special access to ‘good’ schools,” he said.

Brooklyn borough president appointee Tazin Azad said previous comments made by the chancellor suggested one of her children’s school was better than the other’s, adding: “That to a parent is absolutely painful and irreparable.”

On Thursday Queens rep Sheree Gibson also asserted she echoes Sheppard’s call for Banks to rectify any harm caused.

The Department of Education did not return a request for comment.

But last week, when asked by a reporter to address his remarks, Banks said the description came from a parent who had said it to him, and his own kids vary in motivation.

Banks said his statement was taken from a parent who said it to him. William Farrington

“It wasn’t meant to cast aspersions,” he said. “I have four children myself. A couple of whom I had to do a greater level of encouragement to get them up. They weren’t as motivated as one of their siblings.”

“I do know that we have some kids who are more motivated than others. It doesn’t mean that they’re not smart, doesn’t mean that they’re not talented. Some of them are late bloomers,” the chancellor added.

Banks added his career has been focused on supporting the most vulnerable students — and he wants to send the message that there are “lots of really good schools” throughout the city.

Community superintendents are currently deciding whether to implement selective admissions criteria at middle schools before applications open for that age group next Wednesday.