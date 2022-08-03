NYC e-bike gunman leaves man critical after Brooklyn drive-by shooting: NYPD

A 28-year-old man is clinging to life after he was shot in the head by a suspect driving an e-bike in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The man was standing in front of a home on Thatford Avenue in Brownsville shortly after noon when a gunman whizzing by on an electric scooter rode up and shot him, cops said.

The victim was rushed via ambulance to nearby Brookdale Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Paul Martinka
Paul Martinka
Paul Martinka

The shooter, described by cops as a man in his 20s wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, fled north on the scooter toward Riverdale Avenue.

Police said the shooting may be gang-related.