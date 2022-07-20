NYC e-bike creep wanted for third sex assault

An e-bike riding pervert wanted for sexually assaulting two women in Manhattan over the weekend is suspected of carrying out another similar attack nearly two months ago, police said Tuesday.

Investigators now believe the creep also sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman at knifepoint on the Manhattan Bridge at about 4:30 a.m. on May 15, according to the NYPD.

The man stalked the woman, who was on a bike on the bridge walkway, and when he got close enough, he hopped off his bike and yanked the woman’s hair from behind, cops said.

The attacker pulled out a knife and pushed the victim to the ground, forcing her to perform a sex act, according to police.

The creep then hopped back on his bike and rode off toward Manhattan, while the victim was brought to Woodhull Hospital for a medical examination.

The NYPD believes the same man is responsible for two separate attacks that happened within an hour apart on Saturday.

Investigators suspect the perpetrator to have sexually assaulted another woman about two months ago on the Manhattan Bridge. DCPI

He assaulted the first woman at Central Park West and West 82nd Street around 4 a.m. — then attacked another woman an hour later on East Fourth Street and Avenue A in the East Village, cops said.

Video released by the NYPD showed the man on a bike stalking his first victim, a 23-year-old woman, as she crossed the street, then lunging at her moments later in the early morning.

He pulled the woman to the ground and threatened “Don’t scream, I have a knife!” before molesting her, police sources said.

After fleeing the area, he rode the e-bike downtown where he accosted his second victim of the night, a 28-year-old woman, at around 5 a.m., according to cops.

He repeated the same pattern as in the other two attacks.

He followed the woman on his bike, dismounted the bike and knocked her to the ground while claiming to have a knife. He then exposed his genitals and forced the woman to perform a sex act before fleeing eastbound on East Fourth Street, police said.

Both the 23-year-old woman and the 28-year-old woman suffered abrasions to their bodies during the assaults.