NYC duo pull box cutter on Duane Reade worker: cops

A pair of robbers swiped paper towels from a Manhattan Duane Reade – one of them using a box cutter to threaten an employee who tried to intervene, authorities said.

A man and woman snatched four packs of the towels from the shelves at the drug store on Park Avenue South near East 28th Street around 9:10 a.m. Jan. 27, cops said.

When a 43-year-old worker confronted the duo, the male suspect pulled a box cutter on her and snarled, “If you keep recording, I will hurt you,” police said.

It was unclear whether the employee was filming the suspects.

The duo, shown in a surveillance photo released by cops late Monday, left with the towels, heading north on Park Avenue South.

No injuries were reported.

The incident came about two weeks before a shoplifter brutally attacked a female store employee who confronted him for pilfering products from a freezer at a Morningside Heights Duane Reade, cops said.

The man allegedly punched the 21-year-old worker in the face, grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened at the Duane Reade on Park Avenue South near East 28th Street Google Maps

Just last week, a Manhattan Rite Aid home to a series of shoplifting incidents shut its doors, in a previously announced move.

Also last week, a man was caught on video by The Post allegedly stealing about a dozen steaks from a Manhattan Trader Joe’s on Tuesday.

The “hamburglar” heist prompted the head of supermarket chain Gristedes to reveal he plans to beef up security at his stores.

And last month, actor and comedian Michael Rapaport fumed out in a social media post about an alleged shoplifter brazenly walking out of a Manhattan Rite Aid – past a security guard, while carrying bags, apparently holding his loot.