NYC driver stabbed repeatedly during attempted robbery

A Bentley driver was stabbed multiple times by a group of attackers during an attempted robbery in Queens Friday, but managed to keep the $41,000 he had hidden in his jacket, cops said.

The 20-year-old victim told cops the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when he parked his car at 194th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows and was approached by a stranger who started a conversation with him.

When the victim got out of his luxury car, he was attacked by the stranger and two other men he didn’t know, cops said.

One of the attackers began stabbing him in the upper body and arm as the other two men tried to remove the jacket he was wearing, which contained $41,000, police said.

The victim told cops the cash was from a family member for his tuition at St. John’s University and that he planned to pay the school the next day, said a police source, who called the story “shaky.”

The victim resisted, and the individuals eventually gave up and fled the location without the jacket, leaving the scene in a white Cadillac XT5, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Cadillac XT5. DCPI

The victim suffered nine stab wounds to his arm and chest and was taken by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.