NYC driver sends pedestrian airborne, then runs to cops after crowd tries to ‘kill him’

A driver slammed into a pedestrian in the Bronx — sending him flying into the air — then took off for the nearest police station after bystanders threatened him, cops said.

The 25-year-old driver, whose identity wasn’t released, was zooming south on Creston Avenue in a 2018 Mercedes Benz C43 Saturday night when he hit a man crossing at 183rd Street, according to police.

The 26-year-old victim, who is believed to be homeless, was “sent airborne” from the impact, police said.

The driver remained on scene — where he was confronted by angry bystanders, according to a police source who told The Post “the people wanted to kill him.”

He then fled to the NYPD’s 46th Precinct station house less than a half mile away.

The pedestrian suffered severe trauma to his head and legs and was transported by EMS to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

The driver has not been charged.

The NYPD’s Collison Investigation Squad was investigating, cops said.