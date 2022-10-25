NYC driver jumps curb in reverse, mows down pedestrian before fleeing

Shocking video shows the moment a Mercedes-Benz jumps a curb in reverse in Manhattan on Monday as cops try to pull over its driver — and the vehicle strikes a woman on the sidewalk, police said.

The footage shows officers banging on the windows of the black luxury car before it quickly reverses and strikes a 30-year-old pedestrian near 202nd Street and 10th Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m., leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.

The vehicle then fled eastbound on West 202nd Street. The woman was transported to Harlem Hospital in critical condition, cops said.

Police officers were trying to pull over the vehicle because they believed it had just been involved in another hit-and-run nearby, cops said.

“The officers were alerted to a hit-and-run of another vehicle moments prior,” the NYPD said in a statement.