NYC driver charged with homicide in Brooklyn crash that killed 65-year-old pedestrian

A Brooklyn driver was busted on Wednesday for allegedly running a red light while speeding and fatally striking a pedestrian on Memorial Day, cops said.

Isidro Rodriguez, 36, was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and reckless driving in connection with the crash, according to police.

Rodriguez’s 2020 Cadillac SUV crashed into a Hyundai Sonata at West 1st Street and Avenue P in Bensonhurst on the morning of May, 30, police said.

The impact caused the Cadillac to veer into 65-year-old pedestrian Jun Jin Yang, a resident of Manhattan’s Two Bridges neighborhood, according to authorities.

Yang was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.