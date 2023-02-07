NYC dominatrix Viktoria Nasyrova tried to poison victim on date

He brought the flowers, wine and chocolate. She brought the drug-laced fish.

A former beau of Russian-born dominatrix Viktoria Nasyrova — who is on trial for allegedly trying to kill her doppelganger pal with poisoned cheesecake — told jurors Tuesday how the temptress once drugged and robbed him on a date.

Ruben Borukhov, 54, testified in Queens court that he met Nasyrova — then going by the name “Anna” — on a Russian dating app in June 2016 and she later invited him to dinner at her Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn apartment.

“The thing I remember is getting up,” Borukhov told jurors. “We toasted, and I took two pieces of fish, and that’s it. It was like five minutes. I got knocked out. I didn’t know what was going on. I still don’t remember.”

The next few weeks were a blur — with Borukhov saying he doesn’t remember anything, including his two trips to the hospital.





Viktoria Nasyrova is on trial for trying to kill Ruben Borukhov. Ellis Kaplan

When his wits returned, the Queens man said he found his new watch missing and his American Express bill loaded with about $2,600 in unfamiliar charges.

Speaking to The Post in 2017, Borukhov recalled how Nasyrova had allegedly been “adamant” that he eat the fried fish immediately when he showed up for their date.

“She said, ‘We need to eat now — the fish is getting cold,’” he recalled at the time.

The story is familiar to what prosecutors say happened to Olga Tsvyk, an eyelash stylist who Nasyrova, 47, is accused of drugging with the powerful Russian tranquilizer Phenazepam as part of a twisted identity-theft plot.

Tsvyk was described in court testimony as nearly comatose after ingesting the tainted slice of cheesecake, which Nasryova allegedly gave to her during a home visit in August 2016.

The stylist testified that she began feeling ill 20 minutes later, then threw up and lost consciousness.

Prosecutors say Nasyrova snatched Tsvyk’s passport and thousands in cash in an attempt to steal her identity.

Then, she allegedly tried to cover up the plot by scattering pills around Tsvyk’s lingerie-clad body to make it look like she tried to commit suicide in her Forest Hills home.

Nasyrova — who is also wanted in Russia for allegedly drugging and murdering her neighbor — denied the poisoning in a 2017 jailhouse interview with The Post, calling the ordeal simply a misunderstanding.

She faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder, burglary and other charges in the case.





Attorneys are expected to make their closing arguments Wednesday.

Last week, the daughter of the Russian woman Nasyrova is accused of murdering in 2014 testified that she confronted the dominatrix during a police sting following her mother’s gruesome death.

The daughter, Nadezda Ford, said someone had rifled through her mother’s house after she died and stolen everything from the family gold to the toothbrush.

Russian police arrested Nasyrova, then questioned and released her.

Borukhov said he didn’t speak to Nasyrova after everything that happened.

As for Borukhov, he said he never spoke to Nasyrova after his ordeal. But he told The Post on Tuesday he’s not angry with his would-be killer.

“She got me for the money, but I forgive her,” Borukhov said. “Listen, we all make mistakes … I wish her good luck. I forgive her because I’m alive. Everything else, it’s up to God. Whatever people do, sooner or later we pay.”