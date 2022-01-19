NYC dog-walker, 81, shoved to the ground in Christmas attack

An elderly dog-walker was shoved to the ground in an unprovoked Christmas Day attack on the Upper East Side, video released by the NYPD early Wednesday shows.

The 81-year-old victim was chatting with another dog walker – also seen with a baby stroller – in the middle of the sidewalk at East 86th Street and Henderson Place around 12:30 a.m. when the menace charged up to him and pushed him, the footage shows.

The victim was attacked on the morning of December 25, 2021 while the victim was chatting with another dog walker. NYPD

Police described the man as having darker skin and wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie and a red T-shirt. NYPD

The attacker left his victim on the ground and calmly walked off, heading west on East 86th Street.

The clip shows the other dog owner rush to the senior’s aid, as the victim’s pooch scampers around next to him.

The victim refused medical attention for minor injuries to his hand, hip, and shoulder.

The attacker left the elderly man on the ground as he calmly left the scene. NYPD

Police are still looking for the man as of January 19, 2022. NYPD

Cops describe the suspect as an adult male with a dark complexion, who wore blue jeans, a blue hoodie and a red T-shirt at the time of the attack.

He was still on the loose Wednesday.