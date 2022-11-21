NYC DOC spends $100K on 10 sniper rifles for troubled jail: records

The New York City Department of Correction is shelling out nearly $100,000 to buy 10 sniper rifles for Rikers Island as it grapples with criticism over security issues at the troubled jail, The Post has learned.

The DOC purchased the “long-range M-10 rifles and magazines” from Amchar Wholesale Inc, a firearms supply company based in Rochester, for $93,845, according to a contract signed by the city agency in September.

A DOC spokesman said the guns — which cost nearly $10,000 a pop — will be employed by a specially trained team “in extraordinary, high-risk situations,” and not for everyday use.

But the purchase has raised eyebrows among some policing sources and experts, who wondered why the long-range sniper rifles are needed for an agency that’s largely custodial.

“It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars, as usual,” one active law-enforcement source said.

The gun buy comes as the DOC — which had a budget of more than $1 billion in fiscal year 2022 — is under fire over dangerous and chaotic conditions at Rikers, which housed some 5,940 prisoners as of Nov. 1.

Rikers Island struggles with criticism over security issues at the troubled jail. WireImage/ Debra L. Rothenberg

The problem-plagued lockup has seen a spike in inmate deaths, with a recent critical report from the state Board of Correction detailing staff failures in some of the incidents. There have been 18 deaths in-custody so far this year, the highest annual fatality figure since 2013.

Violence at the hands of city corrections officers has also spiked to the highest levels since 2016, according to a recent monitor report.

Those and other issues at the sprawling jail complex also prompted inmate advocates to seek federal oversight, but that effort was shot down by a judge in Manhattan last week.

A source who spent 25 years working at Rikers Island and recently retired said the facility has an Emergency Services Unit that’s equipped to respond to various incidents, including riot control, inmate escapes and perimeter security. But he said officers in the specialized unit likely wouldn’t be the ones using the sniper rifles.

“It’s not like anybody will be storming Rikers Island and if they did I’m pretty sure they have enough ammunition to combat that,” the source said. “I would say save weapons like that for the NYPD, the ATF, drug enforcement.”

The last time a riot broke out at Rikers appears to have been in 2014, though a group of newly-arrived inmates briefly took control of the intake unit earlier this month and there have been other recent reported instances of mayhem and attacks on jail guards.

Ex-NYPD cop Eugene O’Donnell, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, also said the purchase was strange, quipping, “What is this Alcatraz?”

“It’s not like people are being broken out of Rikers,” O’Donnell said. “[The DOC’s] job is custodial. Their job is to secure people. It would be a heavy burden on them to articulate a rationale for that kind of purchase.”

He added: “I suppose they may be war-gaming an exotic possibility where someone could show up in a small boat and spirit some prisoner away.”

The active law-enforcement source also questioned, “What the hell do they need sniper rifles for?”

The gun buy comes as the DOC is under fire over dangerous and chaotic conditions at Rikers. Getty Images/Gary Hershorn

“What are they, the military? Instead of focusing on that, they should try to figure out how to stop all these prisoners from dying.”

The DOC spokesman noted the purchase would serve to upgrade an arsenal of eight rifles that were purchased more than a decade ago. He did not provide details on the cost of the old guns, or what type they were.

“The Department of Correction is a law enforcement agency; our members of service are also first responders whom deploy when needed to critical incidents as needed to Department facilities both on and off Rikers Island,” the rep said in a statement.

Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, defended the purchase, saying it could help save lives in the event of a riot.

“The fact is that there have been no significant upgrades in many years in the equipment used by our elite ESU teams in the event of a hostage or riot situation where they can help save the lives of staff and inmates,” Boscio said in a statement. “We hope this investment is one of many critical upgrades that will help our officers maintain safety and security in our jails.”

A representative from Amchar Wholesale Inc. declined to provide details about how many jails buy sniper rifles.