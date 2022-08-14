NYC dad Shia Hersch Glick critically hurt shielding kids in Jerusalem attack

A Brooklyn dad was critically wounded trying to shield his family from a Palestinian terrorist in Jerusalem on Sunday, while a pregnant borough woman also shot in the attack had to undergo an emergency C-section.

The badly hurt patriarch, Shia Hersch Glick of Williamsburg, “was shot in the neck while shielding his wife and kids,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer at an unrelated press conference in New York City.

Glick — “cancer survivor beloved by all in the community” — is in critical condition on a respirator but expected to survive, Schumer said. The man’s son suffered less severe injuries when he was shot in the right arm, according to local Israeli hospital officials.

Meanwhile, the injured unnamed 35-year-old mom-to-be underwent an emergency C-section after being shot in the abdomen, said Dr. Alon Schwartz of Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center to i24 News.

“The baby is intubated in the neo-natal intensive-care unit — ventilated and intubated and in serious condition, also,” Schwartz said.

A fifth American — Menachem Palace, 22, also of Brooklyn — was among the total eight people shot, too, the Times of Israel reported.

The group was on a bus headed to a religious site known as David’s Tomb at the time.

““I looked to my right, next to the window I was sitting next to, and I saw that it was completely smashed. I quickly ducked down and saw blood on my shoulder,” Palace said.

“From all the adrenaline, I didn’t notice that a bullet went into my shoulder.”

Brother Elazar and Dovi were among the gunshot victims but are expected to survive.

Two Israeli brothers identified by news media as Elazar, 19, and Dovi, 16, were among the gunshot victims, as well. The siblings reunited at the hospital hours later, according to reports.

“My two brothers were together last night, waiting for the bus,” their older brother Yair told Channel 13, according to Times of Israel.

“Elazar helped a woman get on the bus, and my 16-and-a-half-year-old brother Dovi was still at the bus stop when the shooting started,” Yair said.

An unnamed 35-year-old mom-to-be underwent an emergency C-section after being shot in the abdomen. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

“Dovi called himself and told [the family] that they were both hit by a bullet, that he was conscious and that he was quite well. It calmed us down.”

The shooter — 26-year-old East Jerusalem resident Amir Sidawi — took a cab to the police station later Sunday and turned himself over to cops, the report said.

Cabbie Shalom Harush said he had no idea he was driving an alleged terrorist at the time.

“It’s not a good feeling,” he told Walla News.