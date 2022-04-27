NYC dad charged with killing his 4-month-old son

A Manhattan dad was charged with murder and manslaughter Wednesday for allegedly killing his 4-month-old son, leaving the helpless infant with fatal skull fractures and other injuries, prosecutors said.

Ceferino Sanchez, 34, was ordered held without bail in Bronx Criminal Court after he was arraigned in the horrific assault inside the family’s Lower East Side apartment on Sunday night.

“ ‘I f–ked up, I f–ked up,’ ” Sanchez allegedly told a female companion on Monday morning, breaking down in tears just hours after throwing and slamming baby Cairo in a fit of violence, according to a criminal complaint filed by Bronx prosecutors.

The woman — who was not identified but is believed to be the baby’s mother — “stated that defendant was crying and telling her that they needed to get their stories straight,” the complaint said.

“Informant further stated that she then saw Cairo on the couch wrapped in a blanket head to toe, preventing her from seeing his injuries,” it said.

Sanchez took the baby to NYU Langone Hospital, arriving shortly after 10 a.m. Monday “with Cairo in a car seat covered by a blanket,” the complaint said.

Sanchez told the hospital staff that he accidentally dropped the child and that the injuries were the result of him falling during a feeding and getting hurt.

But Cairo no longer had a pulse and according to an autopsy performed later his injuries were extensive — he had “bruising under both eyelids, a torn frenulum, abrasions to the nostrils and ears, and abrasions to the child’s face,” the complaint said.

The city medical examiner ruled it a homicide and Sanchez was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and manslaughter.

In Bronx Criminal Court on Wednesday, he was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and assault of a child and ordered held without bail.

Ceferino Sanchez’s alleged fatal beatdown occurred at the Vladeck Houses on the Lower East Side. Google Street

He wore white jailhouse overalls and a mask and was handcuffed behind his back, repeatedly shaking his head while prosecutors described the allegations.

“It’s not true,” he blurted out.

The judge then issued an order of protection to keep Sanchez away from the dead baby’s mother, over his lawyer’s objection.

“I don’t believe that there’s anything in the complaint that would support an order of protection against the mother,” Legal Aid attorney Michelle Benoit told the judge.

A spokesperson for the city Administration for Children’s Services told The Post that the agency is working with the NYPD on an investigation into the case and that they “have taken action to secure the safety of the other child in this home.”

The agency says it does not provide specific information on cases.

But police said their investigation determined the child was fatally injured in the apartment at NYCHA’s Vladeck Houses on Sunday night.

Sanchez is due back in court on May 2.

Additional reporting by Amanda Woods and Craig McCarthy