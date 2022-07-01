NYC cyclist gropes 88-year-old woman, knocks her to ground

Disturbing new video captures the moment a perv on a bike groped an 88-year-old woman in Brooklyn — causing her to fall and break her arm.

Video released Thursday shows the senior walking slowly at Wyckoff and Greene avenues in Bushwick around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday when the creepy cyclist rolled up behind her and grabbed her behind.

The contact caused the octogenarian to fall to the ground, the clip shows.

An 88-year-old woman was walking at Wyckoff and Greene avenues in Bushwick at the time of the assault. DCPI

Footage shows a bike rider groping her in Bushwick, Brooklyn. DCPI

The cyclist is accused of pushing the woman onto the ground after groping her. DCPI

The victim endured a broken left arm after falling. DCPI

The suspect quickly fled after the incident. DCPI

She suffered a broken left arm and a severe injury to her left hip, authorities said.

The bicyclist, who is not known to the victim, then fled south on Greene Avenue.

Additional footage shows him cycling alone on the street and sidewalk. Cops were still looking for him Friday.