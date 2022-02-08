NYC CVS manager stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter

A manager of a Queens CVS was stabbed in the hand by a shoplifter who swiped cough medicine and shampoo on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The 44-year-old victim was attacked after he tried to stop the thief who was seen shoveling the items into his black backpack at the store on Queens Boulevard near 71st Avenue in Forest Hills at about 12:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Police said the suspect, believed to be in his 40s, also slugged the employee in the face.

The crook fled the store on foot and was last seen heading westbound on Queens Boulevard.

He made off with about $200 worth of Nyquil, Dayquil and Dove shampoo, cops said.

The manager was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in stable condition.

The violent theft rattled some area residents.

“It’s scary because I could have been the person who got slashed,” said Margaret Ruiz, who routinely shops at the CVS.

“I hope it stops. I hope that the new mayor does something about the crime in this area,” she said.

“This is supposedly one of the safest neighborhoods in New York – in Queens at least. And it’s not feeling that way anymore.”