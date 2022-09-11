NYC crook attacks, steals from man pushing walker for $13

A shameless Bronx crook was caught on camera brandishing a knife while robbing $13 from a man who was pushing a walker.

The suspect donned a maroon Adidas sweatsuit as he stalked the 69-year-old victim in the lobby of a Hunts Point apartment building Friday evening, according to the NYPD, which released footage of the stickup.

When the victim entered the elevator of 890 Bryant Avenue, the wanted perpetrator rushed him and rummaged through his belongings while brandishing a blade, the video showed.

The NYPD has not yet identified the suspect who remains at large. NYPD

He made off with the man’s chump change and fled the scene around 7:20 p.m., police said.

The victim was uninjured, according to the NYPD.

Cops were searching for the suspect on Saturday night.